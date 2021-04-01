April 01, 2021

Bonnie J. Kruchten

July 24, 1931 — March 30, 2021

Bonnie J. Kruchten, 89, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her residence.

he was born on July 24, 1931 in Lawrence County to Oren V. and Lillian A. (Turner) Hatfield. She married Robert Kruchten on July 26, 1952 in Bedford and he preceded her in death on July 9, 2000.

Bonnie was a graduate of Needmore High School, class of 1949, and retired as an inspector for RCA after 28 years of employment. She was a member of Restoration Church of the Nazarene in Bedford.

Surviving to cherish Bonnie’s memory are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and two brothers, Dale Hatfield and Oren Hatfield.

The funeral service for Bonnie will be held at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Bedford on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Ken Bushey officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at Ferguson-Lee Chapel.

Ricky Dean “Rick” Woods

Jan. 08, 1961 — March 30, 2021

Ricky Dean “Rick” Woods, 60, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his residence.

Born January 8, 1961, in Bedford, he was the son of Jack G. and Sue (Blackerby) Woods, Sr.

Rick had been employed at Hoosier Uplands. He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1979, and was a huge dog lover, especially Omie and Roxie. He enjoyed the river, boating, and fishing, and was a good helper. Rick had many friends and family was very important to him.

Surviving are his daughters, Ashley (Denny) Stidham of Bedford, Rachelle Johnson of Bedford;

parents, Jack and Sue Woods of Mitchell; 4 grandchildren; brothers, Jack (Debra) Woods, Jr. of Bedford, Shannon Woods of Mitchell; nieces and nephews, Matt (Kristine) Woods, Chris (Brandi) Woods, Bretta Skinner, Lauren Woods, and Landon Woods; special aunt and uncle, Janet and Carl Quinn of Mitchell; aunts, June Hall of Mitchell, Bonnie Bundy of Mitchell, Charlene Marshall of Paoli; several cousins; special friends, Danny Jenkins, Floyd Graves, David Seaton, and Bob Richards.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 2, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Erica Lea Southern

Feb. 04, 1980 — March 31, 2021

Erica Lea Southern, 41, of Springville, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her residence.

Born February 4, 1980 in Flagstaff, Arizona, she was the daughter of Leon and Sandra (Meester) Eernisse. She married Corey Southern on August 8, 2008 and he survives. She was a medical assistant at Vibrant Life in Bloomington and a member of South Union Christian Church in Bloomington. Erica loved her family, gardening, racing, her convertible and her chickens.

Survivors include her husband, Corey, of Springville; two children, Brodi Lynn Southern and Dillon Kent Southern; her parents, Leon and Sandra, of Bloomington; her maternal grandparents, Gordon and Elaine Meester; several aunts and uncles; a niece, Luna Jo Southern; a nephew, Archer Southern.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Henrietta Eernisse.

Private graveside services will be conducted with a celebration of life at a later date. Burial will be in the Mundell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, April 5th at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Betty Joan Brown

July 05, 1939 — March 29, 2021

Betty Joan Brown, formerly of Leesville, passed away peacefully on the evening of March 29, 2021 at the Hoosier Christian Village of Brownstown. She was 81.

Betty entered this life on July 5, 1939 in Bloomington Indiana. She was the daughter of Nicolas and Dorothy (Terrell) Hardin. Betty grew up in Bedford and was raised by Berl and Mary (Anderson) Meadows. She was the sister to David Anderson. On November 7, 1959 at the age of 20 she was united in marriage to Willard J. Brown Sr. This union of 45 years was blessed with a son Willard, Jr. and a daughter, Tammy. Willard preceded on September 21, 2005.

She was of Christian Faith, a devoted wife, loving mother, and Grandma. She was a stay-at-home mother that loved solving crossword puzzles. Betty was an avid BINGO player and would be at BINGO night at the Leesville Community Center.

She survived by her children Willard J. Brown, Jr. and his significant other Crystal Dean of Orleans, and Tammy Baker and her husband Steve of Vallonia, two grandsons, Jimmy Baker and his wife Caitlyn of Vallonia, and David Baker of Seymour, a granddaughter, Christine Terry of Mitchell, 2 great-grandchildren, William Baker and Evan Baker, and another great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother

Funeral Service will be conducted at Hague Funeral Home of Medora on Friday April 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Leesville Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday April 2, 2021 starting at 11:00 am until time of the service at the Hague Funeral Home of Medora.

Cheryl Scherschel Oliver

June 27, 1969 — March 29, 2021

Cheryl Scherschel Oliver, 51, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was born June 27, 1969, in Bedford, the daughter of Mike and Nancy Nixon Scherschel. She was a CPR instructor, loved watching her girls play basketball, tennis and track. In her youth she was a Bedford-North Lawrence Lady Star. She loved to golf, fish, kayak and be on the water.

Cheryl loved people and people loved her. Her motto was Live, Laugh, Love.

Cheryl is survived by her daughters, Ashley Oliver of Racine, Wisconsin, and Abigail Oliver of Corydon; her parents of Bedford; brother, Dale Scherschel (Sandy) of Bedford; nephews, Nick and Wyatt Scherschel; and niece, Maya Scherschel, all of Bedford.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday.

Audrey Alice (Casey) Saylor

Audrey Alice (Casey) Saylor, 74, of Salem, died Saturday, March 20. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service on Saturday at Weathers Funeral Home. Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Weathers Funeral Home.

Kevin D Simler

Kevin D Simler, 57, of Salem, died Sunday, March 28. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Weathers Funeral Home. Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Weathers Funeral Home.