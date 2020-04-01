April 01, 2020

Suzan Johanna Kandlbinder

Jan. 14, 1946 — March 29, 2020

Suzan Johanna Kandlbinder age 74 of Bedford passed away on Sunday March 29, 2020 at 12:16 Pm at her residence.

She was born on January 14, 1946 to Willie Williams and Carol Yates. Suzan married Don Kandlbinder on February 22, 1996 and he survives, she was retired.

Survivors include her husband, Don Kandlbinder of Bedford, one son, Steven Bohon and wife Dr. Joy Bohon of Bedford, three grandchildren, Pearl Bohon and Aemilia Bohon both of Bloomington, and Oliver Bohon of Bedford, one brother, Jimmy Yates of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents

Cremation was chosen with burial in Green Hill Cemetery at a later date, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the restrictions related to the Covid-19 Virus.

Cresthaven Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.

Brenda J. Parks

Aug. 09, 1969 — March 30, 2020

Brenda J. Parks age 69, of Paoli passed away March 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born August 9, 1950 on the Orange/Crawford County line. Her parents were Elwood & Dorothy (White) Stroud. She married Chester Parks December 26, 1969. Brenda retired from Kimball furniture of Salem and was a member of Paoli First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her Husband; Chester Parks of Paoli, Daughter; Stephanie Holbrook of Cambridge City, IN, Siblings; Rebecca Haworth of Paoli, Sonny Stroud of Valeene, Carolyn Dooley of Paoli, Marjorie Chastain of Paoli and Steve Stroud of Hardinsburg. Grandchildren; Charles Holbrook and Louis Holbrook both of Cambridge City, IN and Chester Parks III, Ellie Parks and Brendan Parks all of Paoli. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Elwood and Dorothy Stroud, son, Chester Parks Jr. and sisters, Janet Stroud and Lorraine Stroud.

In order to protect vulnerable family and friends private services will be held. Bro. Steve Stroud will officiate. Burial will be in Cane Creek Cemetery, French Lick. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made for The Chester Parks Jr. Family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.mcadamsmortuary.com