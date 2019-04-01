April 01, 2019

Terry Taylor

Oct. 10, 1947 — March 30, 2019

Terry Lee Taylor, 71, passed away Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Born October 10, 1947, in Bedford, he was the son of William and Ruth Evelyn (Starr) Taylor. He married Marilyn “Susie” Terry and she preceded him in death January 3, 2017. Terry retired as a dispatcher for Mitchell Police Department and was a member of Fishing Creek Chapel. He enjoyed antiques, especially antique trains.

Survivors include his sons, Terry Lee Rothwell of Carlisle, Kentucky, Marc Taylor of Greenwood, Mississippi, Billy Taylor of Mitchell; stepson, Tim Albertson of Mitchell; siblings, T.K. Taylor of Sacramento, California, Mary Beth Smith of Hardinsburg, and Kim Henderson of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Tiffany Shackleford, Lori Hunt, Tyler Rothwell, Terry Taylor and Anthony Conrad; and seven great grandchildren. His parents; wife; and sister, Margaret Cadel, preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Brother Jim Russell and Morris Chastain officiating. Burial will be Lawrenceport Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Daniel Gipe

July 10, 1931 — March 30, 2019

Daniel Adam Gipe, 87, of Brownsburg, formerly of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Brownsburg Meadows in Brownsburg, Indiana.

Born July 10, 1931, in Columbia City, IN, he was the son of Henry Jake and Alma I. (Spaw) Gipe. He married Marilyn J. Brooking on August 23, 1955 and she survives. Dan was a graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1949. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a Combat Construction Engineer in the 43rd Infantry division, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Gillen Post #33; lifetime member of the NRA; Bedford Lions Club for 47 years; the Salvation Army Board; the White River Humane Society; IBEW for 45 years; and a member of the Limestone Cowboys. Dan attended Donica Church of God.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Gipe, of Brownsburg; two sons, Tim Gipe, of Mt. Vernon, IN, and Jon (Debbie) Gipe, of Bedford; one daughter, Lynn (Gary) Jump, of Brownsburg; three grandchildren, Jordan (Brittany) Gipe, Matt Jump and Kasey (Jeremy) Rouse; great grandchild, Xander Rouse; one sister, Joan Sherfick, of Boise, ID; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Juanita Miller, Ada Harbstreit, Audra Stevenson and Eleanor Herman.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes, with Rev. Jeremy Rouse officiating. Burial will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens. Military rites will be accorded at the graveside by members of the American Legion Gillen Post #33. Visitation will be from 3-7 P.M. Tuesday and from noon until the service hour on Wednesday at the funeral chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the White River Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com.

Carolyn East

Carolyn M. East, 76, of Bedford, died Sunday. Arrangements are pending at Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes.