April 01, 2017

Nita F. (Elliott) Pruett



Feb. 16, 1924 — March 30, 2017

Nita F. Pruett, 93, of Oolitic passed away peacefully at her home at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017. She was born in Lawrence County on Feb. 16, 1924, to Lacy and Inez (Allison) Elliott.

Nita retired from Stone City Products in Bedford and RCA in Bloomington. She was a lifelong member of the Oolitic United Methodist Church. She married John Pruett on May 23, 1942, in Lawrence County and he preceded her in death on May 17, 1992.

Survivors include two sons, John H. Pruett of Williams and Philip Pruett of Oolitic; four grandchildren, Lisa Hughes, Louie Pruett, Michael Pruett and Craig Pruett; 14 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and four siblings.

Private chapel services will be held at Cresthaven Memory Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Oolitic United Methodist Church.

Cresthaven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ilene Lou Hardman



Feb. 3, 1937 — March 30, 2017

Ilene Lou Hardman, 80, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital.

Born Feb. 3, 1937, in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Roland Lewis and Myrtle Alberta (Naugle) Mendenhall. She married Daniel E. Hardman June 14, 1953, and he preceded her in death Aug, 24, 1995.

Ilene was Marion Township Trustee for more than 20 years, and had also been manager of the Mitchell License Branch. She was a member of the Mitchell Lions Club, Lawrence County Republicans, Indiana Township Association, United Township Association, American Legion Post No. 250 Auxiliary and Jacob Finger United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her children, Dennis Eugene Hardman of Mitchell, Danetta June (Jack) Dorsett of Nashville, and Larry (Michele) Hardman of Bloomington; grandchildren, Beth Ann Staley, Jacklyn Dorsett, Dennis Dorsett, Destiny Duke, Devon Cassidy, Joshua Hardman, Kelsey Hardman and Logan Hardman; eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Marlene Boyer of Bedford.

Her parents; husband; and sister, Loretta June Mendenhall, preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Pastor Brenda L. Ludwig officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1-6 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 a.m. until the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com