A Mother’s Day Story: Mom, Mother Road & Me

Photos and Story by Danny G. Taylor

I have been extremely lucky since retirement to travel to some exotic foreign lands – Russia, Germany, The Netherlands, Turkey……. including a 30 day Mediterranean freighter cruise. However, my most enjoyable trip ever was right here in the USA on a journey traveling all of Historic Route 66 with my mother who was in her seventies, Carol Taylor of Bedford, Indiana.

I have traveling in my blood, I guess; I love the open road. Prior to retiring, I had often spoken about wanting to travel the entire length of Old Route 66 – The Mother Road. I had invited many of my friends and family to join me including my wife but she was still working. As retirement drew closer and I mentioned to my Mom that I was starting to plan “the trip”, she stated that if I took everyone I’d invited, I’d need a bus. Puzzled by her comment, I sheepishly asked…”Did I invite you, Mom?” Well, I guess I had. So I realized I needed to bring a little focus into the plan and then proudly announced to her that she would be the first person I took on the journey. A perfect choice!

We started out in mid-October in Chicago and quickly escaped the big city (Mom is a “country gal” and was anxious to get to the open road). Our “plan” was to drive each day until dark, find a “Route 66 motel” when possible and head out again at day break. This plan worked well. We didn’t really have an itinerary; we’d just drive the whole route; then in LA we’d drive up US Highway 101 to San Francisco and then head east on US 50 (sometimes referred to as the “loneliest road in America”) to Mom’s house in Bedford.

We made use of several of the items purchased from the National Historic Route 66 Store – very helpful in selecting the right route, restaurants, motels and historic sites.

We traveled in a Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder convertible; luckily Mom had no trouble getting in or out of it. We had the top down as much as possible so we could take in every bit of the wonderful scenery around us. Here is a beautiful original hand-laid brick section of the road near Auburn, Illinois.

I put her to work as my scribe so we could record the trip. Mom proved to tire easily and did a fair amount of nodding off; in fact, I fired her two or three times each day ! She handled being fired well, and all in all she took excellent notes that I transcribed and put on my website.

I can not begin to mention in this short article all the places we had the privilege of experiencing, so I’ll just hit the highlights. This trip turned out to be more about relationships than the trip itself. I’ll expound on that a little later.

In the first few days, we visited such must-see places as Funk’s Grove – an abandoned antique store shown here.

We walked across the Chain of Rocks Bridge, we had frozen custard at Ted Drewe’s a must stop in St. Louis, and ate tenderloin sandwiches at the Elbow Inn Bar and BBQ in Devils Elbow, Missouri. Here, Mom refused to add to the restaurant’s décor (hundreds of bras hanging from the ceiling). I was grateful.

We enjoyed a tour of the Coleman Theater in Miami, Oklahoma and seeing Mickey Mantle’s childhood home in Commerce and then driving a stint on the Ribbon Road, an original 9 foot road built in 1922, four years before Route 66 was commissioned.

We tried to find as much of the old, old road as possible. There have been multiple alignments over the years and while some (most) of Old 66 is still in use, some of it is abandoned. I don’t think I was supposed to drive on certain parts of it, but I have taken the stance/attitude since I have retired that I’ll do what I want and if I’m not supposed to be doing that, someone will let me know. Works great !

We particularly enjoyed seeing the extremely treacherous old dirt pass on the La Bajada Hill near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Wow, can’t imagine traveling on it back in the day !

No trip would be complete without a stop at the Cadillac Ranch near Amarillo.

Also, seeing and petting the wild burros at Oatman, Arizona is a must do.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum (related to the Murrah Federal Building bombing in 1995) was quite solemn and is a very respectful commemoration of lives lost.

I can highly recommend the 1929 built La Posada Hotel in Winslow, Arizona (yes, we went and stood on “the corner in Winslow, Arizona” – a line from an Eagles hit song). We stayed in the Ann Morrow Lindbergh (wife of Lucky Lindy) room. All the rooms are named after famous persons who have stayed there. The hotel is a Mary Coulter designed former Harvey House (Fred Harvey Company). I was fascinated when I did some research on this grand partnership.

We decided to take a one day side trip to the Grand Canyon since Mom had not been there before. She told me of how in 1919 her mother and a friend, both in their late teens, had taken the train from Bedford, IN to the Grand Canyon – and now Mom wanted to see it, too. No itinerary, no timetable – no problem, Mom!

We ended up taking our sweet time, stopping whenever and wherever we felt like it. The journey from Chicago to LA ending up taking us 11 days (including the one day side trip to the Grand Canyon).

Let me speak a little of the relationship part of the trip. I learned a lot that I had not known about my family – in particular my Mom’s early life and facts about my grandmother and great-grandmother. Never had I spent so much time with my Mom one-on-one as I did on this trip. What a wonderful experience ! I will always treasure this special time with my Mother on the Mother Road.

When we arrived back at her home in Bedford from this 17 day, 5,500 mile journey, I asked her what her favorite part of the trip was: walking over the Mississippi River on the Chain of Rocks Bridge, the beautiful architecture in Tulsa, apple pie in Midway, Texas when the owners stayed late to serve us before closing early on Halloween night, visiting the Grand Canyon, petting the burros in Oatman, walking in the Pacific Ocean at Santa Monica Pier..….. what was it, Mom ?

In true motherly fashion, her response was……”Just being with you, Son!” Wow, I did not see that coming but I now think of her response often and I always get a big smile on my face. As for Mom, she shows her coffee table photobook about the trip that I made for her to anyone and everyone who visits her.

I can highly recommend a one-on-one trip such as this with a loved one – a mother or father, a brother or sister, a son or daughter. You will enjoy the road, but more importantly, you will share treasured moments forever with a very lucky loved one.