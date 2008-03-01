﻿Star Station Programming for Monday December 11 through Tuesday December 19

Star Station Programming for Monday December 11 through Tuesday December 19

Monday and Tuesday

BNL Choir Department Christmas Concert. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Wednesday

“Lawrence County Living” host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests about saving for retirement. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker talks about the Wiley House.  Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Thursday and Friday

“Lawrence County Living” host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guest, Dewayne Turpen, about Christmas Safety. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Travel Through Books” Host Angie Timan talks with local author Michelle Medlock Adams about her Christmas Books. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Vaccines.  Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Topic: Bedford Christmas’ Past. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Vaccines.  Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Monday and Tuesday

BNL Bands Christmas Concert. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Christmas Safety.  Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Click To Follow Star Station On Facebook:         HERE

See More:

«