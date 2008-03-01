Star Station Programming for Monday December 11 through Tuesday December 19

Monday and Tuesday

BNL Choir Department Christmas Concert. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Wednesday

“Lawrence County Living” host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guests about saving for retirement. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

Lawrence County Museum of History guest speaker talks about the Wiley House. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Thursday and Friday

“Lawrence County Living” host Adele Bowden-Purlee talks with her guest, Dewayne Turpen, about Christmas Safety. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“Travel Through Books” Host Angie Timan talks with local author Michelle Medlock Adams about her Christmas Books. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Saturday

“Don’t Just Sit There! Let’s Make Art!” host Debbi Crane shows us how to create at-home art projects. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Vaccines. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Sunday

The Best of Norm Taylor’s “Indiana History Project” Topic: Bedford Christmas’ Past. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Vaccines. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

Monday and Tuesday

BNL Bands Christmas Concert. Watch this program at the following times: 2 AM, 6 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM

“It’s Rarely Lupus” Topic: Christmas Safety. Watch this program at the following times: 3 AM, 7 AM, 3 PM, 7 PM, 9 PM, 11 PM.

